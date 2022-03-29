Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) PT at $105.88

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.