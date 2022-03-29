GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GTBP opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $19.73.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GTBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GT Biopharma by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 133.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 1,235.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.