Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LADR opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

