Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 138,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

