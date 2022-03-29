Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,520 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Brightworth bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 77,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

GPN opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

