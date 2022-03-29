Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

