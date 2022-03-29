Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 309,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.