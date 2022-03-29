HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.69 million, a P/E ratio of 253.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

