Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,605 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several analysts have commented on HAFC shares. Jonestrading increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

