Foundry Partners LLC Invests $413,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,171,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.