Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Avaya by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avaya by 6.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

