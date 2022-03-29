SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCBGF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $25.46 on Friday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

