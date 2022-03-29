Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$324.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.76.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$25.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Acadian Timber (Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.