Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

GCM opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.60.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.