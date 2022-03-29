Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

In other Lument Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,500 shares of company stock worth $86,040 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

