Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Rises By 65.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.90.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
