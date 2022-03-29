Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Rises By 64.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of ETB stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $17.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
