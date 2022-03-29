Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Rises By 64.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of ETB stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.