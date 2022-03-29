Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

UEIC stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.07 million, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

