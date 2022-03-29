Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,330 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FISI opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $486.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.08. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Financial Institutions Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.