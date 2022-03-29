Foundry Partners LLC Sells 60,405 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,405 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $386.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

