NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.