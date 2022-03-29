Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

BNFT stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

