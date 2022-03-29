Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.