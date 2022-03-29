Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,724 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

