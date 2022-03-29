TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 791,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $783.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

