iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

