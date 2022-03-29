Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $12.61 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NYSE BX opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $127.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.