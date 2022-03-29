Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

