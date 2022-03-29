Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

CSR stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

