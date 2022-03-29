Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages have commented on MBII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

