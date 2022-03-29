Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CING shares. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cingulate stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65.

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,228 shares of company stock valued at $109,211.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

