Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Decreases By 56.7%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRIV opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.76. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

