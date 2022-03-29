Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

3/17/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.85 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/18/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $70.00.

2/8/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at ING Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after buying an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

