California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a "d" rating to a "c" rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,610 shares of company stock worth $26,937,487.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in California Resources by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

