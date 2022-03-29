Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Apple posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.