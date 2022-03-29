Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Up 94.8% in March

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CAN opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $977.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,240,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canaan by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 675,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 652,685 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

