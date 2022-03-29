Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expands By 112.2%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,700 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the February 28th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

TRVG opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.05 million, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in trivago by 536.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

