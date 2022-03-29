TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TBSA stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. TB SA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.