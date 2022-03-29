iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ SUSL opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.
Further Reading
