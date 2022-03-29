iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

