Morgan Stanley Cuts Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $6.50

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE KIND opened at 6.23 on Tuesday. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of 4.86 and a 1 year high of 18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 5.92.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

