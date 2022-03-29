SVB Leerink Cuts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $44.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 186.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36). Analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcellx (Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.