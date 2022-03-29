Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Earnings History for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

