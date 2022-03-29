Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

