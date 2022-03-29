U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NYSE USB opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

