Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

