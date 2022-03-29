Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

VET stock opened at C$27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$30.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.81.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

