Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

