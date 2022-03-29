Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.