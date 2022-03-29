Welch Group LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,042 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,896,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.