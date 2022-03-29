1,014 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

