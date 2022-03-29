2seventy bio Inc to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($3.19) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for 2seventy bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSVT. Cowen assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

