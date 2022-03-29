Strs Ohio Buys 3,355 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 742.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $440.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $335.24 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

